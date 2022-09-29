TUSCOLA — David H. Morgan, 73, of Tuscola passed away Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Thursday) at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to TCHS Help-A-Child or Tuscola First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.