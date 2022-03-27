URBANA — David Harshbarger, 90, of Urbana peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born March 21, 1932, in Philo, the youngest of five children of Howard and Mary Harshbarger.
He graduated from Urbana High School in 1950, served four years in the Navy, and attended the University of Illinois, where he studied electrical engineering.
David married Isabel Brown, his high school sweetheart, on Aug. 8, 1953, in Urbana; they were married for 62 years.
He is survived by their three children, Robert Hugh (65) of Redmond, Wash., Carl David (62) of St. Joseph and Carol Helen Sampson (56) of Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabel; three brothers, Howard, Robert and Dale; and a sister, Jeanne.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Home, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with graveside services following at Roselawn Cemetery. Hank Sanford will officiate.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
