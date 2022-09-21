CHAMPAIGN — David Bruce Herriott, 80, of Champaign passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign. Pastor Dick Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana. Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy is in charge of arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).
Friends may visit with the family and celebrate David’s life from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Mr. Herriott was born June 2, 1942, at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, the son of Merle Fisher Herriott and M. Berniece (Forte) Herriott. He graduated from Champaign Senior High School in 1960. He married Donna Jean Bullard of Brunswick, Ga., on Aug. 19, 1962.
Surviving are son, Dean Fisher Herriott of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and daughter, Deborah Rene (Brian) Stumph of Parrish, Fla.; grandchildren, Taylor Lee Downey of Champaign, Brody Thomas Stumph of Edwardsville and Natalie Shay Stumph of Elgin; mother, M. Berniece Herriott of Urbana; brother, Mark Daniel (Marianne) Herriott of Champaign; niece Allison Rene (Lee) Fritz of Gilbert, Ariz., and nephew John Asher (Lindsay) Herriott of Chicago.
His beloved wife, Donna, and his father, Merle, preceded him in death.
Mr. Herriott served in the United States Navy from 1960-1962 and retired recently from the family business, Herriott Group Inc., Champaign - DBA Herriott’s Rental and Columbia Street Roastery.
He was a very active member of Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign.
The family requests memorials be made to the Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign or First Baptist Church of Champaign, Savoy.