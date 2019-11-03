SIDNEY — David L. Hooker, 56, of Sidney passed away at 9:29 a.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Mr. Hooker was born May 14, 1963, in Champaign, a son to Paul and Patricia Hannah Hooker. He married Donna Williams on June 30, 1990; they had a son, Derek Hooker, and he survives in Sidney.
Also surviving are a brother, Dwight (Terri) Hooker of Mahomet, 12 nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David retired after 30 years from the University of Illinois in the printing services department. He also worked with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and was a trustee for both the Sidney Township and Sidney Cemetery boards. He enjoyed detailing and washing cars, Illinois sports, the St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Fire Department.