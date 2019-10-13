RANTOUL — David “Papaw” Horn, 75, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning (Oct. 10, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Springdale, Texas, a son of Lewis and Lois (Collier) Horn. He married Cindy Fox/Hankins on June 18, 1966, in Odessa, Texas. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, David Horn Jr. of Salt Lake City and Jesse Horn of Rantoul, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
David graduated from Permian High School, Odessa, in 1965. He was in the Marine Reserves. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as branch president as well as many other callings.
He owned and operated Horn Insulation, a fourth-generation family business. He recently retired, leaving the business in the capable hands of a son and grandson.
Dave and his wife, Cindy, have spent their life raising, caring for and mentoring children. He was a coach for many years and he enjoyed all the time spent with children.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.