PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — David Howard Attebury, artist, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at Friedwald Nursing Home, New City, N.Y.
Born in East St. Louis on March 2, 1923, David attended Southern Illinois State University and was a member of the Kappa Delta fraternity.
After serving in the U.S. Army in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in advertising design from the University of Illinois. In 1949, he married his college sweetheart, Martha Gruba, a professional singer in New York City, formerly from Peoria. Subsequently, they moved to New York City, where they pursued their individual careers.
David started as an illustrator for True Detective magazine, then worked for J.C. Penney and Gimbels while attending Cartoonists and Illustrators School at night on a scholarship. In 1953, after the birth of their daughter, Ellen, the couple relocated to Pearl River. In 1955, they welcomed their second daughter, Diane, now a resident in Rosendale, N.Y.
David continued to expand his career, holding positions with prestigious advertising agencies including McFadden Publications, CW Hoyt, Compton Advertising, Dancer Fitzgerald Sample and Saatchi and Saatchi in positions as head illustrator (“sketch man”) until he retired in 1990.
His illustrations and cartoons appeared in full page advertisements in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Time magazine, Life magazine and many like prestigious publications. David excelled in portraits, exhibiting in the Wally Findlay Gallery and Salmagundi Club. His portrait of John F. Kennedy was also shown at the Greenbrier Country Club in North Carolina and other galleries.
David is survived by his wife, Martha of Pearl River, and two daughters, Ellen and Diane. Ellen worked for 20 years at the Department of Social Services in Pomona, N.Y.; Diane is an artist, graphic designer and adjunct professor at the State University of New York at New Paltz. David is also survived by his sister, Ellen Jane McDowell of Champaign; his brother, Col. John C. Attebury, Lusby, Md.; many nieces and nephews; and his late brother, Fred G. Attebury, in spirit.
Donations in David’s memory may be sent to NAMI-FAMILYA, Rockland County Mental Health Organization, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, 57-1-C102, Orangeburg, NY 10962.
A memorial Mass and celebration of David’s life will be announced at a later date.