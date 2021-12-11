FAIRMOUNT — David L. Jeffers, 81, of Fairmount passed away at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021), with his family by his side, at home.
David was born on May 8, 1940, the son of Silas and Olive (Dixon) Jeffers, in Metcalf. He married Marolyn Drummond on May 21, 1975, in Danville, and she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Marolyn Jeffers of Fairmount; four children, Leo (Michelle) Jeffers of Fithian, Patricia (Tony) Vecellio of Danville, Terri (James) Kelling of Butler, Pa., and Tricia (Jacob) Tutwiler of Fairmount; two siblings, Danny (Sandy) Jeffers of Fithian and Darlene Pribble of Gessie, Ind.; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; two children, James David Jeffers and Charles Jeffers; and one sister, Donna Harland.
David was an ironworker for over 40 years and enjoyed spending his free time riding his motorcycles, watching NASCAR races, going to rodeos, wood carving and traveling out west to the top of the mountains.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. Miles Clark will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Oakwood. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please join David’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.