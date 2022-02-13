MAHOMET — David Lee Johnson Sr., born March 30, 1952, in Lexington, Ky., graduated to heaven on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
David was the son of Elmer and Ida Bea Johnson. His sister, Mary Kincaid, lives in Georgetown, Ky., and brother Micky is in North Carolina. David and his wife, Barby, were married Dec. 20, 1971. They have four children and nine grandchildren, two wonderful sons-in-law and one beautiful daughter-in-law. Their oldest daughter, Debra LeAnn Monson, is married to Jayson St. Jonn Monson, and they reside in Sun Prairie, Wis. They have a daughter, Jacquelyn Garcia (married to Brian Garcia), residing in Texas and Damian Monson (to marry Fai Haw in July of this year) residing in Sun Prairie. Their oldest son, David Lee Johnson Jr., resides in Powell, Tenn. He has a daughter, Jacilyn Johnson, who lives with her mother in Kansas. Their youngest daughter, Samantha Rose Fair, is married to Robert Douglas Fair, and they reside in Powell. They have a son, Caleb Douglas Fair, and a daughter, Hannah Rose Fair. Their youngest son, Stephen Barron Johnson, and his wife, Nicole Walter, reside in Gilbert, Ariz. They have four children, Katie Walter, Lainey Walter, Zoe Belle Johnson and Gauge Barron Johnson.
David graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington and from Johnson Bible College (now Johnson University) in Knoxville, Tenn. He has preached God’s word at Elm Fork Christian Church in Nicholasville, Ky., Glensboro Christian Church in Glensboro, Ky., First Christian Church of Stuart, Fla., Clifton Christian Church in Louisville, Ky., Central Christian Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, Town & Country Christian Church in Yukon, Okla., and Fairdale Christian Church in Louisville, and he has been preaching at Mahomet Christian Church for 16 years.
David served as a village trustee for the Village of Mahomet and drove a school bus for the Mahomet school system. He brought the living flag to many of the churches he served to honor our veterans. He was truly a man who loved God, loved the people and loved his UK Wildcats basketball. He wanted everyone to have the joy that he had in serving the Lord. He lived his life "Livin' the dream, servin' the king and makin' the devil mad.”
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. There will be a visitation two hours prior to the service (9 to 11 a.m.) at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mahomet Christian Church, the Wounded Warrior Project or Mahomet American Legion. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.