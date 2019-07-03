Clinton — David K. Leisner, 66, of Weldon passed away at 5:35 p.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, surrounded by his family.
A time to celebrate Dave’s life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Scott Marsh officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Dave Leisner Memorial Fund.
David was born April 10, 1953, in Clinton, the son of Ivan Keith “Ike” and R. Elaine (Barding) Leisner.
Survivors include his children, Cale (Erika) Leisner of Columbia, Mo., and Breanna (Phillip) Lolley of Needville, Texas; two grandchildren, Noah and Elizabeth Leisner; and brother, Michael Leisner of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dave worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 18 years, was a truck driver and farmed all of his life. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Weldon Fire Department, a member of the Weldon Lion's Club and a member of Woodlawn Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, the St. Louis Cardinals and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dave will be remembered for his great sense of humor and lighthearted personality. He was always willing to help friends and family in need. His laughter and smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.