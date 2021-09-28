JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — David Gilmore Kennedy of Jeffersonville, Ind., left his earthly body for his heavenly home early Thursday morning (Sept. 23, 2021) following a massive stroke.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in New Haven, Ky., the oldest son of Roy and Dolores (Dickerson) Kennedy.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gregory Kennedy.
He is survived by his spouse, Cindy (Austin) Kennedy; a brother, Jerry Kennedy; his children, Lisa Howie (Allen), Marc Kennedy (Leigh Anne) and Susan Wurst (Kevin); grandchildren, Zachary Hudson, Eliza Hudson, Rayna Kennedy, Emma Howie, Sophie Howie and Jack Howie; and stepgrandchildren, Josh Ferreri and Bella Ferreri.
He was a graduate of LaRue County High School, earning his bachelor’s degree from Cincinnati Bible College and a teaching certificate from the Ohio State University. Over a preaching career that spanned more than 40 years, he served as senior pastor at Bainbridge Church of Christ in Bainbridge, Ohio; South Jefferson Christian Church in Louisville, Ky.; Second Church of Christ in Danville; and Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
He then joined the staff at Southeast Christian Church, serving for nearly 20 years as head of the Pastoral Ministry and as a minister on call, performing baptisms, meeting with church members regarding doctrinal questions, participating in mission trips around the world where he taught local ministers and assisting the Southeast preaching staff. After his retirement a month before he turned 79, he continued to teach weekly adult Bible fellowship classes at both the Blankenbaker and Indiana campuses and continued to preach dozens of funerals every year.
David read faster than most humans and upon discovering a new author, would devour everything they had written. His favorites remained the Bible and Stephen King. He loved golfing, especially when his game was on, and fishing, regardless of his success. He rarely passed up a chance to do either. He enjoyed photography. He was an avid UK Wildcats fan. From youth through middle age, he played all kinds of sports, especially softball and basketball, with a competitive ferocity and a deep drive to win. You blocked his lane at your own peril.
He loved his family with his whole heart and was intentional about spending time with his wife, brother, children and grandchildren. He was always 100 percent present when he was with you. Like his namesake from the Bible, he was a man after God’s own heart. He was candid about his faults and worked relentlessly to get better, day by day, year by year. Whatever he did, he worked hard to give it his best.
He loved being with people and being in nature. He touched countless lives through his preaching, teaching, counseling, care and friendship. He never lost his sense of humor, country roots, Kentucky accent or love of the Lord. He will meet you at the Middle Eastern gate.
Visitation will be held at the Indiana campus of Southeast Christian Church, 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, Ind., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Bob Russell and Jon Talbott. Thank you for wearing a mask. The family requests that, rather than flowers, those wishing to memorialize David give a contribution in his memory to White Mills Christian Camp, P.O. Box 129, White Mills, KY 42788, or online at whitemillschristiancamp.com, where he volunteered as a camp dean for many years.