CHAMPAIGN — Dr. David (Dave) E. Kinser, 81, of Champaign died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital from injuries suffered on Aug. 6 in an automobile accident.
For nearly three decades, Dave was an ophthalmology partner at the Springfield Clinic in Springfield. In 2006, he relocated to Champaign with his wife, Kathy.
Dave was a devoted husband to Kathy for 51 years, and he was a loving father to their children, David and Lara, who were born in the 1970s.
In memory of a caring husband and father, his family honors his final wishes. There will be no public memorial service. His body will be cremated, and his family will release his ashes on the Continental Divide near a favorite retreat in Winter Park, Colo.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, David; daughter, Lara; brother, Capt. John C. Kinser of League City, Texas; sister-in-law, Pam Kinser of League City; brother-in-law, Fred Romence of Battle Creek, Mich.; nephew, J.D. Kinser of Winter Park; and nephew, Blase Romence of Sherman.
He was predeceased by a sister, Dr. Jane A. Kinser of Bern, Switzerland.