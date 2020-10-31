ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — David L. Boland (Spanky), 79, husband of Sharon Boland (Beauvois) of St. Augustine, Fla., passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at home with his family present. He bravely fought a battle with multiple complications from diabetes.
Born on June 1, 1941, in Georgetown, David was the son of the late Donald L. Boland and Florence E. Boland.
David grew up in Georgetown and attended Georgetown High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He later worked for Hyster, working in Danville; Portland, Ore.; and Sulligent, Ala. After his time with Hyster, he moved to Florida and worked for Offshore Power System. David made many good friends when he started up two successful businesses in Jacksonville, Fla., Spanky’s Sports Bar and Misfits.
Through his good years, David enjoyed golfing, wood working, fishing and being with his family. He loved sharing his life stories with those who would listen. David’s last hobbies were playing online euchre and keeping up with friends on Facebook. He was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Gators and Chicago Bears.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon of St. Augustine; two sons, Dennis Boland of Jacksonville, Fla., and David (Stacy) Boland of Barnesville, Ga.; and one daughter, Denise (Tom) Courtney of Jacksonville.
David loved and was proud of his grandchildren, Jenna Courtney of Jacksonville and Victoria and Bryce Boland of Barnesville. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy (Randy) Black of Timnath, Colo., and Donald (Paula) Boland of Fairmount.
In addition to his parents, Donald and Florence, David was preceded in death by his sister, whom he truly loved, Shirley A. Hess. Also, a beloved pet, Bandit, who was part of their family for 25 years.
As per his wishes, David’s body will be cremated.