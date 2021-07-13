CHAMPAIGN — David Henderson, 74, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He is survived by his son, Matt Henderson, two stepdaughters, five grandchildren and five siblings.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Masters Gardener Program, c/o David Henderson, 1301 W. Gregory Drive, MC-710, Urbana, IL 61801, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.