SAYBROOK — David L. “Mush” Roesch, 58, of Saybrook died at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Anchor. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Anchor, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the church in David’s honor. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is assisting the family with arrangements.
David was born on Oct. 26, 1963, son of Earl and Anna Mae Zachay Roesch.
Surviving are his three sons, Derek Kyle Roesch of Illinois, Tylor (Brooke Reynolds) Nowlin of Cooksville and Nathaniel Nowlin of Illinois; four grandchildren, Adyson Defries, Layla Trhlik, Parker Dale Sargeant and Karter Jaxon Nowlin; and one sister, Becky (Mike) Roesch Aper.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Mush was a hardworking and loving father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed
