PHILO — David Lenning Laker, 84, of Philo, formerly of Danville, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date; friends and family are invited to attend.
David was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Danville, the son of Samuel and Thelma (Lenning) Laker. They preceded him in death.
David married Sara Williams in 1956, and she survives. While married to Sara, the family lived in Fithian, where David was involved in politics and local government boards.
He later married Susan Sievers in 1990, and they resided in Philo. Susan passed away June 22, 2019.
He is survived by his sons and daughters, David E. Laker (Mary Ann) of Fithian, Sam Kern Laker (Linda) of Crawfordsville, Ind., Laura Laker Payne (Joel) of Fithian, Katina Kooi (Chris) of Springfield, Ryan Laker (Christina) of Hebron, Ky., and Joshua Laker (Melissa) of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers, Steven Laker (Judy) of Oakwood and Stanley Laker (Diana) of Alcoa, Tenn.; sisters, Julia Demmin (Nancy) of Amherst, Mass., and Mary Helen Skinner (Gordon) of Danville; and eight grandchildren.
David graduated from Danville High School and attended the UI. He was a machinist and engineer for General Motors, Danville, the UI and U.S. Abilities, where he was owner and operator. He was also a principal partner in SLM Instruments.
He enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, auto racing, Illini sports and was an avid reader.
Memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.