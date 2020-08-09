PHILO — David Lenning Laker, 84, of Philo, formerly of Danville, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, Febr. 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life in David’s memory will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. Highcross Road, Urbana. Friends and family are invited to attend. Because of the COVID-19 virus safety plan, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Riggs Beer Company will allow 50 people in their building at a time.
David was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Danville, the son of Samuel and Thelma (Lenning) Laker. They preceded him in death.
David married Sara Williams in 1956 and she survives. While he was married to Sara, the family lived in Fithian, where David was involved in politics and local government boards.
He later married Susan Sievers in 1990 and they resided in Philo. Susan passed away on June 22, 2019.
He is survived by his children, David E. Laker (Mary Ann) of Fithian, Sam Kern Laker (Linda) of Crawfordsville, Ind., Laura Laker Payne (Joel) of Fithian, Katina Kooi (Chris) of Springfield, Ryan Laker (Christina) of Hebron, Ky., and Joshua Laker (Melissa) of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers Stephen Laker (Judy) of Oakwood, Stanley Laker (Diana) of Alcoa, Tenn.; sisters Julia Demmin (Nancy) of Amherst, Mass., and Mary Helen Skinner (Gordon) of Danville; and eight grandchildren.
David graduated from Danville High School and attended the University of Illinois. He was a machinist and engineer for General Motors, Danville, the UI, and U.S. Abilities, where he was owner and operator. He was also a principal partner in SLM Instruments.
He enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, auto racing and Illini sports and was an avid reader.
Memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.