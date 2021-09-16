CHAMPAIGN — Our beloved David leaves behind a partner of 37 years, Louetta Ramp of Champaign; a son, Matt Henderson of Viginia; five siblings; two grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren; as well as a loving extended family and a myriad of friends scattered near and far.
Gardening and fishing for Muskie were David's passions in life. He never new a stranger and was a most generous and loving friend for everyone who knew him. All of us will miss him terribly.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at Watson Cemetery, Watson. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Colony West Homeowners Association, 31 Colony West Drive, Champaign. Please contact Diana at (217) 377-8966 for directions.