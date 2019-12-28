DANVILLE — David Lee Redman, 67, of Danville passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born in Galesburg on Dec. 21, 1952, and grew up in Oakwood.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Donald Redman Sr.; mother, Joyce (Giroir) Redman; and a niece, Jennifer (Redman) Allen, and her husband, Rob.
He is survived by his two daughters, Melisa (Michael) Bechard and Kristen Pettit; grandson, Elliot Pettit; sister, Sylvia Redman; brothers, Donald (Marcia) Redman Jr. and Bruce (Cindy) Redman; three nephews; and two nieces.
Most of all, Dave cherished his daughters and grandson; they were his world. In addition, he had a close relationship with his niece, Ashley, who was like a daughter to him. He had many close lifelong friends who were like family. Dave was always willing to help anyone and didn’t know a stranger. He had a passion for life and music, especially The Allman Brothers Band and playing his guitar. Dave will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Jim Blue officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Oakwood.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Danville Humane Society. Please join Dave’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.