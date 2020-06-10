PAXTON — David M. Lindstrom, 71, of Paxton passed away at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at his home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
David was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Monticello, the son of Howard and Doris Lamb Lindstrom.
He is survived by a brother, Gary (Margaret) Lindstrom of Paxton, nieces, nephews and three aunts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Nils; and his dog, Bruno.
David graduated from Paxton High School in 1965 and attended Wabash Valley College, Mount Carmel. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-72 as a jet aircraft mechanic and was stationed in Thailand. He worked as a mechanic for United Beechcraft Corp. until 1983 when he returned to farming.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Paxton. David enjoyed watching Netflix, old cars, airplanes and anything to do with space.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.