URBANA — David Lowry, 85, of Savoy, formerly of Urbana, died at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Memorial services will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

