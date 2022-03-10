Listen to this article

URBANA — David Lowry, 85, of Savoy died at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A memorial reception will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

Trending Videos