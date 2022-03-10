David Lowry Mar 10, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — David Lowry, 85, of Savoy died at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.A memorial reception will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos