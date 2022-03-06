CHAMPAIGN — David Lowry, 85, of Champaign passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.
David was born March 10, 1936, to Eileen and Eugene Lowry, in Urbana. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1954 and worked for Sullivan Chevrolet and Illinois Power before being asked to join the U.S. Army, which he proudly served for three-plus years. After which Dave returned and became an electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 601 until his retirement in 1997.
Dave is survived by his sons, Mark (Danielle) of Champaign and Mike (Pam) of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Jack and Meghan; brother, Rich (Jane) Lowry; and sister, Kathy (Hal) Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Eugene and Eileen; brothers, John and Ted; and daughter-in-law, Nonie.
Dave enjoyed supporting his boys and causes he believed in. He served in various roles, including Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America and assistant Scoutmaster for the 1981 National Jamboree. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Moose Lodge. His true passions were traveling, camping and socializing. After his retirement, Dave enjoyed playing golf, a game he had played for many years, and always enjoyed the journey.
Special thanks to the caregivers of Carriage Crossing, where he lived after he moved back to Illinois.
A celebration of remembrance will be held on Monday, March 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.