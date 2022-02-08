CHAMPAIGN — David M. Taylor, 92, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His body has been donated to science. No funeral or visitation will be offered.
David was born Aug. 21, 1929. He attended the Hammond School, Hammond, Ind., as well as Cranbrook School in Bloomfield, Mich. Next, he graduated from Purdue University with a degree in industrial economics. While at Purdue, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to participate in the Korean War. He ended his military career in Washington, D.C., working with the National Security Agency.
After the military, he joined his father at the S.G. Taylor Chain Company in Hammond. He continued employment until he became president of the factory subsequent to his father, E. Winthrop Taylor; grandfather, Samuel G. Taylor Jr.; and great-grandfather, Samuel Gayle Taylor, who began the Chain Company in April 1888.
Later, he entered a job with the Illinois Department of Human Services, where he met his wife, Ruth (Torbet), with whom he enjoyed 37 years.
David is also survived by three children, Dr. Susan Taylor YeYe Odu (Ayo) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Joan Taylor Saucier (Steve) CPA of Raleigh, N.C., and David (Tad) Taylor Jr. (Beth) MBA of Cincinnati; and a sister, Margaret (Peg) Money in San Diego. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
David was predeceased by his brother, E.W. (Ned) Taylor, and grandson, Benjamin YeYe Odu in Chapel Hill.