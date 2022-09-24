David Mason Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — David Mason, 68, of Urbana died at 2:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at home in Urbana.Services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, is in charge of arrangements. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos