MAHOMET — David F. McDaniel, 66, of Mahomet passed away at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
David was born Feb. 15, 1956, in Champaign, the son of Joseph Franklin "Frank" and Waneta (Frick) McDaniel. He married Melody M. Musick on April 12, 1980, in Monticello.
David is survived by his wife, Melody McDaniel of Mahomet; a daughter, Tiffany White (Nick) of Decatur; a son, Christopher McDaniel (Megan Gebbink) of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Madison and Logan White, Michael McDaniel, and Keagan Reed; a sister, Pam Fergurson (Dan) of Bement; a stepbrother, Joseph Poll (Nancy) of Minnesota; and a stepsister, Amy Martin (Darren) of Moberly, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
David retired as manager of Murphy’s USA and worked as a counterman for AutoZone. He enjoyed the DIY Network, YouTube and woodworking.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington, St., Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
