SAVOY — David Kenneth Moore, 96, of Savoy died at home Friday evening (Nov. 6, 2020).
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a graveside funeral service at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Military rites will be accorded.
David was born on Dec. 21, 1923, in Champaign on his family’s farm, to David Henry and Christine Keagle Moore. He graduated from Champaign High School with the Class of 1941. David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1942. He bravely served in the South Pacific during WWII in the 44th Vampire Fighter Squadron. He piloted a P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft and completed 27 combat missions over enemy-held territory. While serving his country, David married Shirley Wright, and together they had three sons. He also attained a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Illinois. After 41 years of service, David earned an honorable retirement from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel on Dec. 21, 1983. David married Ethel Carter in 1956 ,and together they raised four daughters. David retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he served as an employment representative for veterans. Much later in life, he also married Doris “Peggy” A. Bowlin.
David is survived by five of his children, Stephen (Rena) Moore of Champaign, Sally Lee of Batavia, Donna Heise of Springfield, Christina (Tom) Cragg of Rantoul and Teresa (Jeff) Lanum of Mississippi; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Tom and Kenny Moore; his wife Peggy; one brother, Robert Moore; and one sister, Vivian Nelson.
David’s long life was a testament to his love of living. Through the years, he had numerous interests and hobbies: traveling, fishing, golfing, reading, investing and playing cards. Well-liked, witty, smart and independent, David formed many friendships, both young and old.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.