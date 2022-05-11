MAHOMET — David A. Mueller of Mahomet peacefully passed away at 4:50 p.m. Sunday (May 8, 2022) at Accolade on Pells, Paxton.
David was born May 9, 1960, in St. Louis, to Nancy (nee Hart, then Kabat) and Jim Mueller Sr., according to his birth certificate, which was changed to reflect his adoption by Jim. His birth father was Bernard Kabat. They preceded him in death.
David is survived by two daughters, Erin (Luke) Wheeler and Shelby (Justin) Mueller-Falls; three grandchildren, who were everything to him, Michael, Mikayla and MiKenna; his favorite (and only) sister, Kathy (Frank) Young and Mike (special friend Erin); and sister-in-law, Karen (Jim Jr-dec.) and Ken. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly but sometimes tried to parent, Michelle (Troy) Miller, Jason (special friend Erin) Young, Cole (Jessica) and Nate (special friend Julia) Mueller, Karson Pacunas (Nick) Cotter and Garrison and Bryson Pacunas.
David was part of a very close-knit blended family, the Hart(s), Kabat(s) and Mueller(s). He inherited his exceptional carpentry skills from Elmer Hart, his partial green thumb from Tony and Emily Kabat and his absolute love of travel from Bob Mueller Sr. He attended many car shows, both locally and nationally, and loved NASCAR racing. He was a very proud member of Carpenter’s Local 243 and over the years greatly enjoyed the friendships he found there. Far too many friends to name everyone, but Lois, Jimmy, Gwyn, Randy and Dallas helped us over the rough spots in the last three weeks.
David and his family would especially like to thank the staff of Busey Bank in Mahomet and Champaign, the Mahomet Police Department, the staff of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana (CCU, eighth floor, and rehab), Accolade on Pells in Paxton and Transitions Hospice. We know he was a handful in the three short weeks you crossed paths, but you took it in stride and ensured his safety and comfort above all.
Services will be held at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, on Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. with visitation occurring one hour prior. David’s cousin, Deacon Tony Nickrent, will officiate. A fellowship luncheon will be served at the Champaign Carpenter’s Local 243 Hall, 402 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, IL 61821.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by any memorials made to the Illinois Alzheimer’s Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. 800, Chicago, IL 60631, or act.alz.org (Team Pops), in the name of Jim and Nancy Mueller. David worked tirelessly alongside Kathy in caring for their parents in the last years of their lives. Together, David and Kathy co-founded a support group, Nancy Lou’s Legacy, to help others travel the difficult path caregivers face.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.