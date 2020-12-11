EFFINGHAM — David L. Myers, 82, of Effingham passed away Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Effingham Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Private family services will be held with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park, Effingham.
David was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Greenup, the son of Vernon and Beatrice (Alstot) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Niccum on Oct. 22, 1955. David served 20 years as a jet mechanic with the U.S. Air Force, serving one year in Thailand. While in Fisher, he was a meat cutter at the local grocery store and later was a hydraulic engineer at Vesuvius in Champaign. David loved his pets and telling jokes. He enjoyed trapshooting and the scenery of the mountains.
David is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann of Effingham; daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Birkey of Dewey; son, Richard of Effingham; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremy, Erin and Joshua; and six great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ernestine Robey; and infant sister, Helen.