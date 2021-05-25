RANTOUL — David M. Nelson, 51, of Rantoul was called home to heaven Thursday (May 20, 2021).
He was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He was born Aug. 16, 1969, in Grants Pass, Ore., to Mary and Clifford Nelson. He was the youngest of six siblings.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Nelson of Rantoul; two daughters, Hailey Nelson of Danville and Danielle Davis of Brocton; five grandchildren; four sisters, Lori (Dan) Costa of Colorado Springs, Donna (Jerry) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Sandy Street of Tolono and Jackie Robledo of Fort Collins; six nieces; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Nelson; brother, Christopher Nelson; and a grandson, Matthew Allen.
David worked in construction and was considered a jack of all trades. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends who will remember the many laughs that were shared.
A celebration of life will be held at Christian Life Church, Rantoul, on Friday, May 28. A visitation with family will be from 4 to 5 p.m. and services from 5 to 6 p.m.