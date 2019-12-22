ST. JOSEPH — David J. Neukomm, 76, of St Joseph passed away Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dave was born in Cissna Park and has lived in St Joseph the past 23 years.
He was a retired pastor at The Vineyard Church in Urbana where he made a difference in countless people’s lives. He spent the last several years doing what he loved, helping friends farm.
He was preceded in death by one son, Robert.
He is survived by five children, Dan, Tara (Stokes), Michele (McMahon), Nicole (Falls) and Nathaniel, and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Pastors Mike and Julie Yoder and Pastor Happy Leman will officiate. Burial will be in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of the services.