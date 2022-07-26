RANTOUL — David Nierenhausen, 51, of Peoria, formerly of Rantoul, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Peoria due to complications of coronavirus and cancer.
He was born Dec. 14, 1971, on Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, to Ralph “Jack” and Leona “Lee” (Tatum) Nierenhausen.
He is survived by five brothers, Tim Nierenhausen of Pensacola, Fla., Ed Nierenhausen of Gifford, Darrin Nierenhausen of Kansas, Ill., Terry Nierenhausen of Savannah, Ga., and Steve Evans of Indiana; a stepson, Shane Burdette of Rantoul; and his girlfriend, Ginger Osburn of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
David graduated from Rantoul Township High School. He worked for many years at Eagle Wings and AutoZone in Rantoul.
David enjoyed spending his time gaming online with his many friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. His ashes will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul, at a later date.