MONTICELLO — David William Norton, 57, of Colchester passed away at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at McDonough District Hospital, Macomb.
David was born July 2, 1962, in Monticello, the son of James William and Norma Ruth (Mitchell) Norton. He married Cindy Lou Burton on May 28, 1981, in White Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Norton; children, David J. Norton and Charles E. Norton; grandchildren, Ceres Norton, Wyatt Norton and Kiari Congdon; brother, Jamie Norton of Mahomet; and sisters, Debbie
(Ron) Barton of Seneca, S.C., and Tracy (Randy) Wright of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy McKinney; grandparents, Charles and Ruth Norton; and father, Jim and Judy (Robb) Norton.
David graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1980. He was active-duty U.S. Army for 11 years and worked for Verizon in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Frontier in Macomb. He enjoyed farm homesteading with Cindy, raising rabbits, pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys. David loved playing with his grandchildren,
the joys of his life. He also had fun surprising Cindy and dancing with her in the kitchen.
Private family service will be held. Interment will be held in the Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.