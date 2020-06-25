Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.