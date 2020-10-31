COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. David Claude O’Bryant, 85, passed away peacefully at his brother’s home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
David was born March 18, 1935, in Canton, to Claude Wesley O’Bryant and Vera Gwendolyn (Gwen) Carpenter O’Bryant. He lived on the O’Bryant family farm in Bryant; as well as Canton, Chicago, Oak Lawn, Champaign and Urbana; and retired to Colorado Springs in 1994. He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago in 1953.
On June 26, 1960, he was married to Joan Marie Ellacott in Riverside and has one daughter, Pamela O’Bryant. He married Sharon Jean McConkey in Covington, Ind., on Sept. 9, 1988, and has two stepsons, Richard and David Spangler.
David attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he received a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering in 1958. He then received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1962 and a doctorate in education in vocational-technical education in 1970. He was a senior teaching assistant there starting in 1957. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity and served in the Army ROTC starting in 1953.
As a newly commissioned lieutenant, David taught at the ordnance school at the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in 1958 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. In the Army Reserves, he served in the 5000th Research Development Group in Illinois until 1967, leaving as a captain.
For 36 years, David taught as an associate professor in the Department of General Engineering at UIUC, retiring in 1993 as an emeritus professor, associate department head and student adviser. During his tenure at the university, he taught 15 different GE courses and served on numerous committees at departmental, college and university levels. He taught the GE In-Service Training Course 1966-1993. In 1992, he was named an Outstanding Faculty Member. David was chairman of (GE103) Engineering Graphics for 25 years and co-authored three textbooks and 11 workbooks on engineering graphics. He was the state director of the Junior Engineering Technical Society (JETS) summer program for high school students from 1968-87. In 1969, he started the Minority Introduction to Engineering (MITE) summer program for high-ability minority students at UIUC, that then spread all over the U.S. David served as a special consultant to MITE 1973-87. In 1971, he was appointed a special consultant to the Peace Corps in Kenya, where he spent two months working with the Kenyan government and Peace Corps trainees. David was a registered professional engineer in Illinois.
His main hobbies were golf, woodworking, traveling, playing bridge and, in the past, fishing and bowling. While at the university, the Strike O’Bryant Bowling Tournament was a special event.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon O’Bryant; brother, Dan (Donna) O’Bryant of Colorado Springs; daughter, Pamela (Jon) Gripe of St. Charles; and stepsons, Richard (Linda) Spangler of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and David (Rhonda) Spangler of Hoover, Ala.
His grandchildren are Megan Wacker (Dominique Gross) of Milwaukee, Wis., Emma Wacker of Champaign, Jason (Rachel) Spangler of Columbia, S.C., Robert (Cynthia) Spangler of Chattanooga, Tenn., Michelle (Aaron) Perelman of Birmingham, Ala., Austin Spangler (Kelly Greene) of Birmingham and Anna Morgan Spangler of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He has four great-grandchildren, and close family also includes his brother’s three children and eight great-grandnieces and -grandnephews, who considered Uncle David the patriarch of the family.