SEYMOUR — David L. Orwig, 67, of Seymour died at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. The Rev. Bob Hassel will officiate. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
David was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond Frederic and Ramona Natalie Rabideau Orwig. He married Cynthia Johnson on Sept. 2, 1979, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Clifton; one son, Benjamin Emmanuel (Erin Elizabeth) Orwig of Gifford; five grandchildren, Simeon David, Naomi Grace, Aleah Joan, Jacqueline Leigh and Isabelle Zemira; and one sister, Susan Burrow of Chebanse.
Survivors also include his in-laws, Hugh Johnson, Susie (Mike) Williamson, Martin Johnson and Kim (Mick) Lyons; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one son, Christopher David; one grandson, Kristoph Benjamin; father-in-law, V. Howard Johnson Jr.; mother-in-law, Joan Bourkland Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Richard Burrow.
David graduated from Herscher High School and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign.
His last employment was at the Safe House in Urbana. In all of his working years, he was a chef in many different fraternities, sororities and restaurants throughout Champaign-Urbana.
David was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. He loved food, cooking, collecting cookbooks, comic books and reading his Bible.
