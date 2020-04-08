David Powell Apr 8, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — David Powell, 46, of Mahomet died at 4:38 p.m. Monday (April 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar Road, Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers