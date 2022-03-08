TUSCOLA — David R. Dobson, 87, of Tuscola passed away at 12:34 p.m. Saturday (March 5, 2022) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the funeral home.
David was born on April 8, 1934, in Decatur, the son of Winfred and Florence Clodfelter Dobson. He married Carrie L. Ard on Nov. 2, 1952, in Bement. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2018.
Survivors include his sons, Kim (Debbie) Dobson of Monticello and Brian (Lynn) Dobson of Lutz, Fla.; daughters, Jill Dobson of Champaign and Carla (David) Boyer of Hoopeston; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Becky Lynch of Chatham.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David graduated from Bement High School in 1952. He then graduated from Illinois State University and later earned his master’s degree from the University of Illinois. David was a schoolteacher and basketball coach for 19 years in several area schools, including Villa Grove, Bement, Arcola, Cerro Gordo, Astoria, Oakwood, Rossville and Shiloh school districts. He then served as a principal at the Shiloh school district for 14 years, retiring in 1992.
David was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church and Tuscola Kiwanis Club. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, UI Fighting Illini and Marching Illini. He enjoyed playing golf.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Tuscola First Christian Church.