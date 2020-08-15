WOODBURY, Minn. — David Ray Reynolds Sr., 73, of Woodbury, Minn., loving husband, father, grandpa and brother, passed away from Alzheimer's disease on Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020).
He was a 13-year U.S. Navy veteran. He had a career with Xcel Energy in nuclear-power management. His key hobbies included motocross, autoracing, golfing, biking and a heavy interest in Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Chevrolet Corvettes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Reynolds; stepchildren, Gina (Fisher) Webster and Jeffrey Fisher; and grandson, Matthew Fisher.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; son, David (Debra) Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Sherlin, Jade Canery, Nathan (Dawnie) Fisher, Ethan Reynolds and Tyler Reynolds; great-grandchild, Maddie Fisher; brother, Mark (Janie) Reynolds; and nephew, Shane Reynolds.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.