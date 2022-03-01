LONGVIEW — David A. Rhoades, 47, died at 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022) at home in Longview. He lost his battle with cancer peacefully, surrounded by his family and best friend, Lance Fulton.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
David was born on March 13, 1974, in Decatur, a son of George and Lorna (Sanders) Rhoades. He married Tammy Levitt on Nov. 6, 1999, in Urbana.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy of Longview; one daughter, Catherine (Shane Valentine) Rhoades; one son, Duke (Stephanie Steerman) Rhoades; and two brothers, George "Guy" Rhoades and Samuel Rhoades.
David worked most recently as a truck driver and garbage hauler. He loved Chevy trucks, John Wayne movies and hunting.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.