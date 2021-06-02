MAHOMET — David Paul Rosenbery, 76, of Mahomet passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at The Lutheran Church of Mahomet, with lunch provided. Planning to have a time of remembering Dave and sharing memories, too. In Dave’s memory, maybe you could drive your classic car, motorcycle or truck in celebration of friendship.
He was born June 15, 1944, to Frances Wallace in Shelbyville and then was adopted by Earl and Gladys Rosenbery.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dunaway. They were married on Dec. 19,1964, and were the parents to Angie (Ed) Bartholomew and Melody Rosenbery, both of Mahomet. They have four grandchildren, Zack, Alex, Makayla and Rylee. He grew up by Spring Lake in Mahomet with his sister, Judy (Bob) Fults, and brother, Pete (Robbie) Rosenbery. In his later years of life, he met his three biological sisters, Charlotte, Peggy (Fred) and Donna, and brothers, Roger (Linda) and Mike (Becca) and their families.
Dave’s life had been surrounded by his love of cars, trains, tractors, motorcycles and God’s creatures. Our home has provided the space for Dave to be a mechanic and consultant to family, friends, neighbors and customers. During the 70s and 80s, he traveled the IMSA racing circuit, fulfilling dreams and meeting well-known race teams/owners/drivers. Dave was the crew chief and head mechanic for four National Championship Race Teams and was honored by IMSA in 1982 as the Mechanic of the Year. He enjoyed owning/driving nice cars (Ferraris, Shelby GT350/500, Studebaker AvantiR2), trucks and motorcycles. Our home was featured on the Mahomet Garden Walk for the garden railway. In the eyes of grandkids, Grandpa Dave can fix anything plus help create pinewood derby cars!
The family appreciates all the help given by our LCM family, neighbors and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Mahomet, the Monticello Railway Museum and/or the Cornbelt Fire Protection District. Dave was a registered organ and tissue donor, and he was able to be a tissue donor with the Gift of Hope foundation.
