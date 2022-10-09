URBANA — David Anderson Sattazahn, 80, died June 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He is survived by his son, Marc of Marlborough, Mass., and wife, Ruth Anne of Savoy.
Services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. in Watseka Lounge, with funeral services following at noon in the sanctuary.
David was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Decatur. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1960 and began his studies at Northern Arizona University, later transferring to the University of Illinois, completing his B.A. in 1965.
While continuing his studies in social work, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. For the next two years, he served as psychiatric caseworker at Valley Forge General Hospital, among other bases. After his discharge, he returned to UIUC, completing his master's in social work in 1970.
David began working at the UIUC School of Social Work as a professor of field instruction in 1975. He retired in 2001. Dean Kagle said of David at his retirement: “He has played a crucial role in the educational experience and professional development of thousands of our graduates.”
Through his colleague, Jan Hartman, David became involved with the Crisis Nursery of Champaign County. He served several years on the board of directors, including two terms as president during the fundraising and construction of the new facility.
David was diagnosed with base of tongue cancer in 2007. In 2015, due to damage caused by earlier radiation treatment, he had a permanent feeding tube placed.
Memorial donations may be made to Wesley UMC, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, or to the Crisis Nursery of Champaign County, 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.