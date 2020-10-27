WESTVILLE — David Semonick, 67, of Urbana passed away at 11:43 a.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1952, in Danville, the son of Adam and Dorothy (Szymczak) Semonick, both deceased. He was wed to Connie Haworth and had two children together.
He is survived by his children, Adam Semonick and Brandi Semonick; brother, Dennis (Esther) Semonick; sister, Deanna Wichtowski; best friend, Jessica Anderegg; grandchildren, Caydence Anderegg, DJ Semonick, Chloe Semonick and Arabella Barnes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Smith.
David worked for KIK as a forklift driver until his retirement at age 56. He was a big fan of the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and cherished the time he spent with them.
A memorial visitation of David’s life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. As per his wishes, he will be accorded cremation rites and later laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the visitation.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to Carle Cancer Center, Urbana. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.