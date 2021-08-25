MATTOON — David Wayn Sorensen, 60, of Mattoon passed away Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021) while surrounded by loved ones at Carle Foundation Hospital.
David was born on May 13, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Melburn and Dixie Sorensen. David married his college sweetheart, Lisa (Blue) Sorensen, on Sept. 8, 1984. David attended Olivet Nazarene University.
David was an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene (’93). He served as a pastor in the Illinois District at the following churches: Oakwood (’90-’94), Royalton (’94-’15), Glenview (’15-’17) and most recently Mattoon (The Well/Homestead).
David was also a licensed real-estate broker with All-American Reality in Mattoon. David and Lisa felt God leading them in a new direction and moved to Mattoon to help plant a new Nazarene Church. During this time, David worked as a crossing guard for the Mattoon school district, where everyone knew him as the man who smiled, waved and told people "Jesus loves them.”
In January (’18), he began working at Goodwill in Mattoon continuing to share Jesus with all those to whom he came in contact. As manager of the store, he was very dedicated to his job, never complaining and working many extra shifts to make sure the store was always fully staffed.
David felt God leading him in yet another direction and began preparing to become a realtor, passing the state and national exams in May (’21).
David’s passion was Jesus. He never missed an opportunity to make sure people knew they were valued, purposed and loved by Jesus. He was a prayer warrior, never missing an opportunity to listen to others and taking time to pray for and with them no matter where he was. Whenever he was asked “How are you?” the response would be “I’m blessed!” David loved his family dearly and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them.
David is survived by his wife, Lisa Sorensen of Mattoon; two sons, Timothy (Melanie) of St. Louis and Christopher (Nicole) of Kankakee; a daughter-in-love, Mindy of Alton; five grandchildren, Lucas, Bridget, Maverick, Cooper and Emerson; two sisters, Kathy (Scott) Brown and Jennifer (Steven) Cooper of Clay City, Ind.; one brother, Brian (Kati) Sorensen of Evansville, Ind.; in-laws, the Rev. James and Christina Blue of Olivet; one brother-in-law, Jim (Carla) Blue of Paris, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Brook (Chris) Cobble of Ridge Farm; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Mattoon East Side Church of the Nazarene, 2129 S. Ninth St., Mattoon. A visitation will also be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Royalton Church of the Nazarene, with a celebration of life service to follow at 412 W. Third St. South, Royalton. The family strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask while in attendance.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be directed to the David Sorensen Memorial Fund at First Neighbor Bank, 900 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.