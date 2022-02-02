FISHER — David R. Spence, 72, of Fisher passed from this life at home in Fisher on Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022).
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61820. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
David was born in 1949 in Champaign, a son of Voyle and Ruth (Prest) Spence. He married Tonya, his beloved wife, in 1986, and they have been married for 35 years; she survives in Fisher.
Also surviving are a stepson, Sean (Cheerie) Crook of Bloomington; sister, Judy (Peter) Wilkins of Charlottesville, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Brenda (Paul) Dehlinger of McCormick, S.C.; and many dear nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David received a master’s degree of architecture from the University of Illinois and was a James Scholar. He excelled as an architect and designed multiple commercial, residential and religious buildings throughout Illinois. He designed Church of the Living God, Christine Rich Dance Studio in Savoy, Marquis Energy Office Buildings and home in Devonshire Subdivision in Champaign and Berringer Commons Subdivision in Urbana.
David had a beautiful sense of humor and loved traveling, reading and designing buildings. His greatest joy was making dreams come true for others through his work.
He will be missed by all of his family who loved him; they will keep him close and will never forget his happiness at the holidays and family gatherings.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.