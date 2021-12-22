RANTOUL — David H. Staebler, 97, of Rantoul passed away at 1:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 29, 1924, in Haverhill, Iowa, a son of John and Mary (Holdgrafer) Staebler. He married Colleen Kelly on April 24, 1954, in Love Park in a double wedding where his twin brother married the sister of the bride! Colleen preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2017.
He is survived by three sons, Tom Staebler of Urbana, Tim Daniel Staebler of Rantoul and David J. Staebler of Urbana; and a grandson, Tim David Staebler of Naperville.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, Daniel, and Everette and three sisters, Kay, Wilma and Addie.
Mr. Staebler served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years; during WWII, he was in Bari, Italy, and in the Korean War, he was stationed in Japan. He retired from the military in August 1969. He then worked for the University of Illinois in building maintenance for 20 years, retiring in March 1990. He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul since 1969. He was fond of gardening and known throughout the neighborhood for the wonderful tomatoes he shared with his neighbors.
A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Malachy Church. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.