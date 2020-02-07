CHAMPAIGN — David L. Summitt, 55, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at his home in Champaign.
There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St. in Champaign, with the funeral service at 1. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Dave was born March 31, 1964, in Champaign, a son of Daniel Summitt and Shirley Davis.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Sue Miller of Champaign; his daughter, Arielle Summitt of Baltimore, Md.; his father, Daniel (Debbie) Summitt of Pesotum; his mother, Shirley (Lowell) Davis of Florida; and two brothers, Mike Summitt of Springfield and Chris Summitt of Champaign.
Dave enjoyed playing golf and was interested in sports, but really loved the Illini, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. However, his greatest sports love was watching his daughter compete and excel in running. He worked locally as an insurance salesman for over 30 years.
