NEWMAN — David Vermillion, 85, of Newman passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at Newman Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Newman Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
David was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Newman, a son of David William and Viola Baker Vermillion. He was married to Marie Green. She preceded him in death in 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Bill (Trena) Vermillion of Longview and Bobby (Carol) Vermillion of Knoxville, Tenn.; two daughters, Becky (David) Walters of Sparta and Betty Sue Vermillion of Newman; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, George Vermillion of Newman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
He was employed at the GM Plant in Tilton for over 25 years. He loved to fish and work on the farm.
He enjoyed his family and especially doted on his grandchildren.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is in charge of arrangements.