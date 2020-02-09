COLUMBIA, Mo. — David Lemke of Columbia, Mo., formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully at Bluffs Care Facility, Columbia, Mo., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
David was born in Urbana on March 16, 1948, to Wayne and Wanda Lemke. They preceded him in death. He married Elizabeth Lynette Black in Urbana in 1972. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Surviving are his sisters, Sharon Percival of Fruitland Park, Fla., and Patsy Seeds (Derald) of Urbana; brother, Chuck Lemke of Urbana; three children, Christine Ferran (Shelly Smoot) of Fairmount, Laura McGath (Chris Corzine) of Ogden and Andrew Lemke of Missouri; six grandchildren, Nicole Paul, Tammie McGath, Andrew McGath, Sarah Lemke, David Lemke and Robert McGath; and four great-grandchildren, Talen and Carter McCoy, Millicent and Meridith Paul.
David was a Vietnam vet, an avid camper and a true patriot. He had a kind heart, and he adored his family.
A celebration of life will be held in Urbana at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Disabled American Veterans.