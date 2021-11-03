URBANA — David Ward, 72, of Urbana went home to be with the Lord on Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021).
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Curtis Road Church of God, 2604 Curtis Road, Champaign. The celebration of life service will be held immediately following, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
David was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Fairbury, to Helen and Clarence Ward. David was married to his best friend, Penny Ward, for 34 years prior to her passing in 2017.
Survivors of David include his two daughters, Amy Ward of Urbana and Kelly (Adam) Fein of Flower Mound, Texas; and three stepdaughters, Kim (Al) Leighton of Ohio, Angela Nelson of Wisconsin and Lisa (Bob) Kobe of Champaign. David and Penny raised their first grandchild, Melia (Eric) Schultz, of Oswego, who they very much considered a daughter. Also surviving are 10 additional grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary (Kathy) Ward of Mahomet; and one sister, Susan Harmon of Rantoul.
David served as a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973.
David was a selfless man of strong faith and devotion to the Lord. He attended Curtis Road Church of God in Champaign, where he was an active member in serving and extending unending encouragement and support to others. David retired from the University of Illinois, where he worked as a driver from 1995 to 2018, and described it as “Christmas every day.”
David was a man of great integrity. He put his family first in everything he did. He had a way of making everyone he met feel special and seen, always considering their well-being above his own. A lover of life and all things fun, he always had a witty comment or joke up his sleeve. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed by everyone he left behind on this earth. However, we can celebrate in knowing he is in the presence of eternal love, covered in joy and peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Corps Toys for Tots, which David was involved in for many years of his life; toysfortots.org. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.