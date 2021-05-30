URBANA — David E. Weidner, 72, of Urbana passed away at 5 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A graveside service will be at 12:45 p.m. June 2 at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
David was born April 7, 1947, in Urbana, the youngest son of Roy E. and Mildred M. (Brown) Weidner.
He is survived by his brother, Ron (Kay) Weidner, and sister, Ruth Douglas. He was an uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Farris, and two nieces, Judy (Weidner) Cameron and Karen (Weidner) Weber; and followed in death by his brother, Wayne, who passed in March.
Dave loved an adventure and lived life with a generous heart. He didn’t know a stranger and was always quick with a joke. He was a graduate of Urbana High School. Dave owned a landscaping business in Connecticut for many years before he moved home in 1992 to help care for his mother. He then went to work in the area as a florist and could be counted on bringing his creations to holiday gatherings.
He enjoyed cars and going to car shows and spending time with his brothers, often at a tractor show. His hobbies included horticulture, cooking, a love of wine and sharing his knowledge of wine and his dogs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.