CHAMPAIGN — David Wynne, 94, of Champaign passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Champaign.
David was born June 7, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Francis and Sara Wynne. He and his wife, Marie, raised their family in Paramus, N.J., where they resided for 50 years.
David married Marie, his wife of 72 years, in 1947; together they have six children, Brian Wynne, Jane Evans, Eileen Lichtblau (Daniel), Nancy Toolen (Patrick), David Wynne and Robert Wynne (Deb). He was the proud grandfather to Casey (David), Jason (Jen), Patrick, Kyle (Meghan), Sarah, Brian (Kelsey), Tim (Brittany), Eli and Bridget; and great-grandfather of Kylie, Laynie and Brayden.
David enjoyed playing poker, doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows. He loved riding his motorcycle and was an avid rider until the age of 65. He was a talented woodworker with the ability to create just about anything; he also enjoyed family vacations and visits from his children and grandchildren. He was an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; brothers, Frank, Jimmy, Eddie, Bob, Richie and Johnny; daughter-in-law, Jamie Miller; and sons-in-law, Charles Evans and Joe Toolen.
